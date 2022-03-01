Spence Asset Management Takes $119,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.73. 66,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

