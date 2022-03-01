Splunk (SPLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Splunk has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.23.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Splunk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

