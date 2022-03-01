Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$56.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.46 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.91.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average of $102.10. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 44.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

