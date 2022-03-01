Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Square in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.22.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.29, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.89.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.