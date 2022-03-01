Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 645 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cable One by 18.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 25.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,256,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cable One by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $20,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CABO. Cowen reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $1,432.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,581.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,761.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.