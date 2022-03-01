Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Marcus by 99,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:MCS opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.76. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

