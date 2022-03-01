Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 216,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

