Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,184 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

