Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $100.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $100,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $219.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.89 and a one year high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

