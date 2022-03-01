Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $255.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.28 and its 200 day moving average is $288.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

