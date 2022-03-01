Steven Madden, Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

SHOO opened at $42.66 on Monday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

