Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WILLF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Demant A/S to a hold rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.50.
OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $59.30.
Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.
