Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.71.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.28, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day moving average is $262.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

