Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Price Target Cut to SEK 64

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 51 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

