Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT opened at $187.58 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.