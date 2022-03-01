StockNews.com Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

BPMC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.45.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.24.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

