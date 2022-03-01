StockNews.com Lowers IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IEX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.09.

IEX opened at $191.90 on Friday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

