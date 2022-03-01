StockNews.com Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Hold

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

WELL stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. Welltower has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.09, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Welltower by 27.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

