StockNews.com Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Hold

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.
WELL stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. Welltower has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.09, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Welltower by 27.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
