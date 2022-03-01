Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $204,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Valvoline by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,037,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 509,143 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Valvoline by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several analysts have commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

