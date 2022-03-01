Studio Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.
About LKQ (Get Rating)
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
