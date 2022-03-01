Studio Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.