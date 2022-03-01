Studio Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,677 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5,477.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 399,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,003 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,843,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

