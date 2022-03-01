Studio Investment Management LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 32.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

