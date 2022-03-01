Studio Investment Management LLC Invests $309,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

NYSE:MCO opened at $322.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $275.99 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

