Studio Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 266.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 83,671 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 37,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

