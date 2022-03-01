SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 101,558.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 24,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.