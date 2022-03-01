SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of STKL opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.45 million, a PE ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,868,637 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 204.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 858,279 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $5,638,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.