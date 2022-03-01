SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPWR. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.64. SunPower has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $38.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

