Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SUP stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 4.49. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30.
In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 353,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,492 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.