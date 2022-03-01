Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SUP stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 4.49. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 353,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,492 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 558,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

