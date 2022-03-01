SVB Leerink Comments on Editas Medicine, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.58.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $17.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after purchasing an additional 114,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 210,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

