SVB Leerink Weighs in on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.05) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $92.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.31. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $142.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.