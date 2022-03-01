SVB Leerink Weighs in on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.05) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10.
NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $92.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.31. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $142.62.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.