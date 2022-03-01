Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIOVF shares. Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

BIOVF stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.47. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

