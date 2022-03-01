Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €121.37 ($136.37).

Shares of SY1 opened at €106.50 ($119.66) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €118.99. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

