SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0154 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $2,079.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00226696 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003543 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000690 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023679 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,688,614 coins and its circulating supply is 123,655,385 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

