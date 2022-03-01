TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $27.87

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.87, but opened at $31.90. TaskUs shares last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 17,124 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on TASK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

