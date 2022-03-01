TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $27.87

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.87, but opened at $31.90. TaskUs shares last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 17,124 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have commented on TASK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
