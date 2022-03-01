TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $27.87

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.87, but opened at $31.90. TaskUs shares last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 17,124 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 250,644 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 217,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $78,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.