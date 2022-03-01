TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.67

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$68.67 and last traded at C$68.53, with a volume of 186157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. CSFB downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total value of C$896,247.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,790.50. Also, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold 51,634 shares of company stock worth $3,364,800 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

