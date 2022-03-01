TD Securities Raises StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$8.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SVI. boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.62. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
About StorageVault Canada (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Read More
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.