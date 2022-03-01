TD Securities Raises StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$8.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SVI. boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.62. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at C$253,125. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 222,300 shares of company stock worth $1,397,241.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

