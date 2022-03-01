TD Securities Upgrades Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$19.50.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.36.
TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.44. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.60 and a 1-year high of C$19.09.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
