TD Securities Upgrades Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$19.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.44. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.60 and a 1-year high of C$19.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.87%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.