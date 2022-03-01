Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.43

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 112610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

