Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by DZ Bank

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price target (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.24. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

