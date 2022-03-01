Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Tether has a total market cap of $79.61 billion and $88.71 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.76 or 0.06660991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,572.51 or 1.00108207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022944 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 82,164,697,049 coins and its circulating supply is 79,576,056,394 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

