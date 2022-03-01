The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.
Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$91.85 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$74.57 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.63.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599995 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
