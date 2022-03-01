The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$91.85 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$74.57 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.63.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599995 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BNS. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

