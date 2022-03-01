The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Princeton.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.60. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Princeton (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.