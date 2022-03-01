The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is RK Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the quarter. Buckle comprises approximately 9.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,710,000 after acquiring an additional 169,664 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Buckle by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after acquiring an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,649. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

BKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti started coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

