The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NYSE GEO opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
About The GEO Group (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
