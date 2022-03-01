The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE GEO opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

