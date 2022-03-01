The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) to report $12.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.18 billion and the highest is $13.46 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $17.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $48.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.48 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $49.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $52.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $341.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.14. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $316.46 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

