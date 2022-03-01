The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD opened at $317.40 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.20. The firm has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

