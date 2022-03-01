The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $238,000 Stock Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 179,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

AMOT opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $512.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

