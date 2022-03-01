The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Xometry were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,276,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

XMTR stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $97.57.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 1,200 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $585,755.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,742 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,163 over the last ninety days.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

