The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 528 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

MVBF stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35. MVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

About MVB Financial (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.